James R. Metcalf, 88, a life-long resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Born on March 6, 1933, James was the only child of the late James M. and Lura (Peck) Metcalf.
A stand-out and accomplished athlete, James graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. He went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army where he was also a proud member of the US Army Boxing Team, record 6-0 (6 KO).
Upon returning from his military service, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Covell) Metcalf who inspired him to pursue a degree in education. He earned his Batchelor’s Degree from Oswego State University and spent 34 years as a beloved and respected teacher, retiring in 1995. He taught at Palermo Elementary, Minetto Elementary, and the Oswego Middle School (old and new). He received many accolades for his time spent as an educator, including the Oswego Classroom Teachers Association Teacher of the Year Award in 1978.
James loved life, especially his family and time spent with them at their home on Oak Hill, the camp at Moon Beach and the Lake House in New Haven and most recently, their home on Walnut Street. He cherished raising his children with Nancy and spending time with the entire family, especially the many family vacations, impromptu family gatherings and reliving family memories. His family always knew “Bompie” supported them in every way.
James loved to reminisce about growing up on Utica Street, his military service, playing and excelling at sports, including his induction into the Oswego Softball Hall of Fame and his time spent with his students in the classroom. James was also an avid reader of history and loved to bird watch and follow the weather. He loved SU Basketball, the NY Yankees, the Boston Celtics (especially the Larry Bird years) and most recently, the Golden State Warriors. James was a deeply loyal man with many, many friends, near and far, who could always count on him.
James deeply understood and cherished the value of family, especially being a grandparent. As his own father died before he was born, his grandparents, Wilson Metcalf and Emma Peck, along with his mother, were instrumental in raising him.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Covell) Metcalf and four children, Benjamin (Cris) Metcalf of Rochester, Margaret (Jack) Pryor, James M. (Karen) Metcalf, and Adam (Helene) Metcalf, all of Oswego. He is also survived by his 10 beloved grandchildren, Marnie (Shamim) Akbar, Patrick Metcalf, Joshua (Jennifer) Pryor, Katie, Jake, and Mariah Metcalf, and Samuel, Sean, Josie, and Wilson Metcalf. In addition, he is survived by 4 great grandchildren, Trey Rorick, Finnian and Emma Pryor, and Noah Metcalf- Akbar and two nephews, David (Patricia) Covell and Michael Covell.
Services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Oswego, NY. There will be a public Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Good Shepherd Church (formerly St. Paul’s) at noon. Due to Covid-Delta Variant concerns, those attending are asked to wear masks. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Human Concerns, 85 E. 4th Street, Oswego, NY or Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. 5th Street, Oswego, NY.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented