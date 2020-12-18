OSWEGO — On Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Chubby as he was affectionately known by many, passed away at the age of 83 while residing at Seneca Hill Manor after contracting COVID-19.
Chubby was born on May 4, 1937, and raised in Oswego, New York, by his parents Raymond E. “Chubby” Hoey and Doris E. Wyman.
On Feb. 11, 1961 he married Helen L. Thompson of Oswego, who was by his side until the time of her passing in January of 2018.
Chubby served eight years in the Naval Reserves and received an honorable discharge on July 5, 1962.
He retired from Alcan after 30 years of working on the hotline in the ingot prep department and was a member of their volunteer fire department.
He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the former Fort Knightly Club in Oswego.
He was an avid collector and enjoyed designing and crafting his own knives.
He was a skilled and well-known drummer that had played with a variety of bands over the years.
Above all, Chubby was a very social person with friends everywhere he went and thoroughly enjoyed his time spent with them and his family.
He was predeceased by his oldest son, Jamie R. Hoey, in February of 2014, as well as his siblings, John “Jackie” Hoey, Sandy Harrington and twins Ronnie and Bonnie who passed as infants.
He is survived by his son, John (Amy); his daughter, Cathi; his son, Shane (Aimee); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Donald “Donnie” Hoey, Judith Rowe and June Hall.
Services will not be held at this time due to the ongoing health crisis, but a memorial for him will be announced in the spring.
However, in the meantime, please raise a glass or say a prayer in honor of Chubby until we can all be together.
In lieu of flowers, please send positive thoughts, prayers, well wishes, gifts, or care packages to the dedicated staff and residents of Seneca Hill Manor who are facing a very difficult time.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
