James M. VanGorder, Jr., 75 of Minetto passed away August 13 at Upstate Medical Hospital.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late James M. and Elizabeth Meeker VanGorder, Sr.
Mr. VanGorder had been employed as a mechanical maintenance foreman with Niagara Mohawk until his retirement.
He is survived by one daughter, Eileen Botkin, one son Kenneth Labrake both of Virginia, one brother Clifford VanGorder of Palermo, his significant other Susan Thomas and Susan’s children and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Saturday August 21, at noon at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
Current NYS COVID-19 mandates will apply.
