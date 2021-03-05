OSWEGO — James K. Brown, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home in Arizona.
Born 1941 in Mohawk, New York, he graduated in 1959 from Mohawk High. He served four years in the United States Coast Guard.
He is a lifetime Member of the VFW 9399 in Arizona.
He worked at Alcan Aluminum (Novelis) for 31 years as an electrician. After retirement, James enjoyed doing woodworking, going to the casino, and watching NASCAR and Syracuse Basketball games.
James is survived by his wife, Irene (Myer) Brown; three daughters, Jackie Brown of Mesa, Arizona, Sue (Don) St. Laurent of Phoenix, New York, and Cindy (Dan) Vaughn of Canastota, New York; six grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne (John) White of Melbourne, Florida, and Mary (Dan) Harrington of Virginia; and several nephews and nieces.
Contributions to the family can be sent to: A Wise Choice Funeral Home, 9702 E. Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ 85207.
Commented