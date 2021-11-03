James J. Frawley, 62; of Fulton, NY; passed at home unexpectedly Saturday morning after a short illness.
He was born in Fulton, and he has been resident of the area for many years.
Jim had worked as a Commercial Loan Officer with M&T Berkshire, and a Loan Auditor with T. Gschwender & Associates, Syracuse, NY. He enjoyed golfing, and tennis. Jim’s passion was music. He loved attending concerts and listening to music—loudly.
Jim was pre-deceased by his father, Joseph Frawley in 200; and his brother, Tim Frawley in 2010.
He is survived by his daughter; Hannah Frawley of Liverpool, NY; his mother: Sylvia Frawley of Fulton, NY; his 4 siblings: Carol (Steve) Crooks of Clyde, NY; Michael (Maryanne) Frawley of AR; Robert (Diane) Frawley of Clifton Park, NY; and Deborah (Patrick) Pelkey of Oswego, NY; 3 grandchildren: Naasir Dupre, Jayanna Ashby, and Jace Ashby and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held from noon to 1 p.m on Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. with his brother Michael Frawley officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The unvaccinated are requested to be masked in adherence with CDC guidelines.
