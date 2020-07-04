PANAMA CITY, Florida — James J. Fontana, 58, a resident of Panama City, Florida, passed away June 23, 2020 in Florida. He was the son of the late Ralph and Frances (Tyrrell) Fontana.
James enjoyed sports, p laying cards and telling jokes, and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for being caring and loving and the smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Donna (Fontana) Sagneri.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy Fontana and Shelly Fontana; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial gathering to honor James will be held at 3 p.m. July 18 at 5350 state Route 104, Lot 17, Oswego.
He will be missed.
Commented