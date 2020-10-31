James F. Welsh died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Jim passed peacefully alongside Kelle and Erik in Rochester, New York.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie Elizabeth Welsh.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelle Marie Welsh; a son, Erik James Welsh; grandson, Dion James Welsh; sister, Pat Welsh; sister-in-law, Eleanor and Bruce Lamb; and a brother-in-law, James Scarito.
Jim and Marie were married in Corona, Queens, New York, at St. Leo Church. Jim served in the Navy for four years in Patuxent River, Maryland. The family moved up to Oswego, New York, from Long Island in 1970. Jim graduated from SUNY Oswego. He retired from the Oswego County Probation Dept. as a senior probation officer.
He loved his job and everyone he worked with, especially the families and children he was able to help. Everyone that knew Jim knew he always had great jokes to tell, always happy, smiling and laughing. Jim will be missed by so many folks. Everyone that knew Jim knew he loved his tequila. In memory and in honor of Jim, raise a shot of tequila!
The family would like to have a Celebration of Life at a later date in spring/summer 2021 at Old City Hall in Oswego, where Jim was the pitcher for the Old City Hall Wizards Softball Team in the 80s. God Bless America, Veterans and those that enriched Jim’s life. Please check the website in the spring of 2021 for updates.
Friends wishing may send sympathy cards or letters to the funeral home in c/o Newcomer Cremations and Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd., Rochester, NY 14609. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make contributions to their favorite animal shelter in memory of Jim.
