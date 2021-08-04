James F. Welsh

On Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. Jim passed peacefully alongside Kelle and Erik in Rochester, New York. He was predeceased by his loving wife; Marie Elizabeth Welsh.
Survived by his daughter; Kelle Marie Welsh. Son; Erik James Welsh. Grandson; Dion James Welsh. Sister; Pat Welsh.
Sister in law; Eleanor and Bruce Lamb. Brother in law; James Scarito.
Jim and Marie were married in Corona, Queens, NY at St. Leo Church. Jim served in the Navy for 4 years in Patuxent River, MD. The family moved up to Oswego, NY from Long Island in 1970. Jim graduated from Suny Oswego. Retired from the Oswego County Probation Dept. as a Sr. Probation Officer.
He loved his job and everyone he worked with especially the families and children he was able to help. Everyone that knew Jim, knew he always had great jokes to tell, always happy, smiling and laughing. Jim will be missed by so many folks. Everyone that knew Jim, knew he loved his tequila. In memory and in honor of Jim, raise a shot of tequila! WE LOVE YOU DAD!
Friends wishing may send sympathy cards or letters to the funeral home in c/o Newcomer Cremations and Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd. Rochester, NY 14609. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make contributions to their favorite animal shelter in memory of Jim. To sign Jim’s guestbook please click the above link, “view guestbook.”
The family will celebrate Jim’s life 2-6 p.m. Sunday Aug. 15, 2021 at Cheap Seats Sports Bar, 6 Hillside Ave, Oswego, NY 13126. God Bless America, Veterans and those that enriched Jim’s life. In honor of Jim, his favorite code of dress was the Hawaiian Shirt. Feel free to wear your “loudest” Hawaiian attire or Bowling shirts as well!
