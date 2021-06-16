OSWEGO — James F. Sperino, 85, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Syracuse from complications due to dementia.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Innarino) Sperino.
Mr. Sperino had been a long-time employee of Alcan Aluminum Co. in Scriba.
He was a Navy veteran, having served honorably 28 years.
He was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.
He graduated from the Oswego High School.
He was an avid golfer, participating in several leagues.
He is survived by his wife, Gabriela (Carvallo) Sperino; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Sperino Panicali of Beverly, MA, and Marie Sperino of Oswego; one son, James “Jay” Sperino of Oswego; five grandchildren, Danielle, Brittany, Jake, Paris and Damien; two great-grandchildren, Deacon and Dylan; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Sally Sperino, and three sisters, Mary Randazzo, Ann Yamber and Rose Swan.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ The Good Shepherd Church at St. Joseph’s, 240 W. First St., Oswego.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
