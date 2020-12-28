James F. Losurdo, 74, of Baldwinsville, died Dec. 18, 2020 due to Covid.
He was born in Oswego, the son of the late James and Mary (Signorile) Losurdo. He was a 20-year employee of The Palladium Times, and he retired as a graphic designer from the Oswego Speedway Press.
Jim was a member of the bands In Keepers and Valiant, and was inducted into the Oswego Music Hall of Fame.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Losurdo.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Cindy Losurdo of Baldwinsville; and daughters Angela (John) Snyder of Oswego, and Jennifer Maitland of Oswego; stepchildren, Kevin (Robin) Dawley of Florida, and Allison (Doug) Sartori of Alaska; his brother, Joseph (Bonnie) Losurdo of Tennessee; his grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Losurdo, Mackenzie, and Carylin Snyder, and Amber and Koby Maitland; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Cooper and Robert Losurdo, and Harper and Lakeline Guzman.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
Commented