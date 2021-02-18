James E. Relf

FULTON — James (Jim) E. Relf, of Fulton, New York, passed away of natural causes on the morning of Feb. 15, 2021 at the age of 71.
Formerly of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jim embodied the ethos of the immigrant experience, paving the way for his family’s success in the United States. A natural storyteller, Jim could always be heard spinning a tale about his home across the Atlantic, captivating his children and grandchildren alike. More so, Jim always told stories about his wife, Anne, who he is predeceased by. Childhood sweethearts and a happy husband and wife of 50 years, Jim and Anne are together again in a paradise reserved for the two of them.
Jim is survived by his five children, Michael (Julie) Relf, Lisa Relf (Robert) Duso, Anne Marie Relf (Jessie) Waugh, Kevin (Lauren) Relf and Brendan Relf. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Connor Relf, Evan and Kaylee Waugh, Cassidy and William Duso, and Kate and Adam Relf. Further continuing Jim’s legacy is his first great-grandchild, Kaleb Relf. Jim is also survived by his extensive family back home in Belfast, including his three brothers and four sisters.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice. P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126, in Jim’s memory for the loving care they provided to his wife.
