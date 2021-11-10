James E. Branchau, 75 of Oswego died Friday evening in the Oswego Hospital.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late James A. and Ethel Fischer Branchau.
Following his service in the U.S. Navy he had been employed at Nestle’s, Eagle Beverage and most recently with the Butler Disposal Company.
He enjoyed bowling and had served on the USBC Bowling Board of Directors.
Mr. Branchau is survived by his wife, Marjorie Graham Branchau, three daughters, Missi (Kevin) Luhr of Fulton, Jeanette Shatrau of Fulton, Jaymie (Michael) Price of Mexico, three sons Jay (Kelly) Brown of Fulton, Scotty (Gina) Branchau of Daytona Beach, FL, William (Denise) Brown of Virginia Beach, two brothers Robert (Connie) Branchau of the country of Mexico, Joseph (Rhonda) Bush of Pennsylvania, one sister Sandra Post of Cato, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his son, Andrew Branchau, and his brother, Michael Branchau.
Calling hours will take place Friday from 4-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 344 S. Warren St. Syracuse, NY 13202.
