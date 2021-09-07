James D. “JD” Eason, 68; of Scriba, NY passed Friday at Oswego Hospital after enduring a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Fulton Seventh Day Adventist Church 45 W. 4th St. S., Fulton, NY with Pastor John Livergood officiating.
Calling hours will be conducted privately. Burial will be held privately at Peck Cemetery, Scriba, NY.
The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements. The unvaccinated are requested to wear a mask in adherence with CDC guidelines. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times.
Commented