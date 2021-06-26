Jacqueline Skillen

Jacqueline (Jackie Smith) Skillen, born April 2, 1981, passed away June 18, 2021 after battling longtime addiction.
Although Jackie struggled for these past few years, she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, etc.
Jackie attended Oswego High School and graduated from CCC. She loved music and enjoyed painting.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Joseph Skiller Sr.; her four children, Joseph Killen Jr., Jackson Skillen, Onnamae Lopes and Hayleigh Skillen; her mother, Carla (Garand) Smith; in-laws Kenneth and Tina Skillen; her grandfather, John “Pa” Rauscher; siblings George (Kristin Smith Jr., Tracy (Smith) Roach, Amy Smith, Frank Capozzi; many nieces and nephews; many aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, George Smith Sr., a brother, Michael Smith, and several grandparents.
Jackie was loved and will be sadly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
A service will immediately follow at Elim Grace Church.
