Jacqueline A. Alton, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2021 at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
Mrs. Alton was born in Oswego on Oct. 20, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie Foley Brown.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda M. (Louise Cornelius) Myhill, Deborah J. (Kenneth) Neivel and Jacqueline A. (Peter) Izyk all of Oswego, one son William C. (Kimberly) Alton Jr. of Oswego, two brothers Donald Brown and Paul Brown both of Syracuse, one sister Marjorie Brown (Ruben Colon) of Syracuse, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services planned at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the near future.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral home.
