J.B. Kelly Jr., 90, of Oswego, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.
He was the son of J.B. Kelly Sr. and Louise Shepard Kelly, the husband of Ruth Wilber Kelly (predeceased), and brother to Nancy Lou Joyce (predeceased). He was a Veteran of the Korean War with the U.S. Navy.
J.B was the father of seven children: Mary Jane (Ron) Arduini, Kathleen L. Lambert (Stuart Wilson), Timothy (Cathy) Kelly, Nancy (Kent) Robinson, and Brian J. (Mary Beth) Kelly. He was predeceased by Jay (Kathy)Kelly and Tammie Kelly.
He was grandfather to: Brendan and Kevin (Kelly) McCarey, Justin and Dylan Lambert, Mallory (Andrew) Marshall, Molly and Michael Kelly, Nicolette (Neil) Reidy, Brett and Kyle Kelly, Brittany (Andrew) Siggins, Caitlin Robinson, Corey (Jenna) Robinson, and Connor Kelly.
He was great-grandfather to: Cole, Finn and Natalie Reidy, Brooks, Brody, and Bryce Siggins, and Jack Marshall.
The family would like to give a special thanks to George Rice who was a big help to our Dad.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home. Due to COVID, there will be no calling hours at this time. There will be a Mass/service at St. Mary’s Church, where J. B. attended school, was an altar boy, and sang in the choir. This will be announced at a later date.
