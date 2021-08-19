Isidoro Cavallaro, age 83, of Spring Hill, Florida died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1937 in Fulton, New York and moved to the Spring Hill area two years ago.
He was a machinist for 40 years at the Armstrong Cork Plant in Fulton, NY and served in the National Guard. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a longtime member of the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club and Central New York Rod and Gun Club. He was one of the founding members of the Lock, Stock and Barrel Muzzleloaders Club in Fulton, NY.
He is survived by his wife: Deanna Cavallaro of Spring Hill, Florida; sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Lori Cavallaro of Punta Gorda, Florida; Karl and Sue Adamik of New York; daughters and sons-in-law: Tina Marie and Tim Milam of Thibodaux, Louisiana; Kathleen and Sean Gaffney of Spring Hill, Florida; brother and sister-in-law: Salvatore and Beverly Cavallaro of Plymouth, Michigan; four grandchildren: Sarah Jane Gordon, Brian Macewen, Matthew Adamik and Mary Jane Milam; two great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Gwendolyn Macewen.
Arrangements are in care of Merritt Funeral Home of Springhill.
