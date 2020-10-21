Irving Francis (Skip) Guernsey left this earth on a chilly fall day, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
He was born in Oswego, New York on Sept. 3, 1944. He was the first child of Irving and Beatrice (Demm) Guernsey. A few years later he would become a big brother to Jimmy and then Richard (who both preceded him in death) and his little sister Janet (who survives him).
He graduated from Oswego High School. After high school, June 1962, Skip followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Marine Corp. and after a few stops around different parts of the world, Skip was sent to Vietnam. He climbed the ranks to Sergeant before he was honorably discharged from the military in October 1967.
Skip said the best part about being a Sergeant was that you got to go to the front of the chow line! While he was in the Marines his family moved from New York to Wisconsin so Skip came to Wisconsin after he was discharged and this is where he stayed for the rest of his life.
One night while out, he happened to meet Janice Dorschner and they started dating. They married awhile after that first encounter and he quickly took on the fatherly role to Mark and Jeff.
He worked in management at Wisconsin Tissue Mills.
After retirement he became a residential appraiser and enjoyed dabbling in that for several years. He raised Alpacas and horses at his hobby farm. He loved the farm life, the country and all his animals.
Skip had a quick wit, a hearty laugh and a very gentle soul. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved traveling and camping with his RV as well as having people over to sit around the fire, tell stories and to have a good time. He loved his grandkids and they were very spoiled when they packed a bag and spent the night at his house.
Skip is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Dorschner; the little sister he loved so much, Janet (Mike) Arndt; his grandchildren, who he always spoiled, Raine, (fiancé Scott Gill), Kayla, Ashanti, Ezra and Niki (Tim) Eickholt; his great-grandchildren, that lit up his face, Anthony Miller and Massiah Brady, as well as, Henry and Peter Eickholt; his niece, who spoiled him, Kristin Arndt and her daughter, Kaylee; his nephew, who loved hunting as much as he did, Jason (Jamie) Arndt; his lunch companion for the past couple of years, his nephew Josh Guernsey and his nephew, who could fix anything for him, Richie (Cassie) Guernsey and Debbie (Darrin) Harris and their children, Derrick and Devin Harris. He is also survived by his teeny tiny dog Ginger, who was definitely his best friend. He had great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends who will also miss him.
When he arrived in heaven he was greeted by so many loving faces that he had missed for years, his wife Jan; his mother-in-law, Helen; his son, Mark; his brothers, Jimmy and Richard and sister-in-law, Ida; his father, Irving and mother, Beatrice (he missed her for a very long time) and Jan’s baby daughter, Rene’. Just imagining the warm welcome, family reunion, with everyone who went to heaven before him that I am sure it was an amazing time for Skip. God is so good and Skip was a loved child of God.
Private family services will be held for Skip.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Greenville.
The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals that cared for him. The wonderful girls from Compassus: Ashley his favorite CNA and Katie, his sweet nurse. Thank you for your patience with our family, and the high level of care given to Skip. I don’t know how you say thank you to someone who donates a life saving organ? Skip’s friend George Lehl donated his kidney to Skip which allowed him to live another 24 years. Thank you will never be good enough but please know that we will be forever grateful to you, George. And finally, a special thank you to his dear friend Jim Burns, who checked in on him, was his breakfast companion and helped him out a lot on the farm. Your kindness and friendship is such a blessing!
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Commented