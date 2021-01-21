OSWEGO — Irene Goldie Coon, 99, a longtime resident of the Oswego area, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services.
She was born in Altmar, New York, on Feb. 27, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Goldie (Rupracht) Walker.
She was an interior decorator and a caregiver for many years.
Irene volunteered with the Heart Fund and the Girl Scouts and was a member of the Scriba Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Donald Coon of Scriba; a daughter, Joan Ellen Coon of Fulton; three grandchildren, Jacki (Dean) Stone, Donald (Carrie) Coon Jr. and Jaime (Mike) Higgins; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Coon in 1969, and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Coon in 2019.
There are no funeral services or calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
