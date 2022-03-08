Inez H. McDermott passed away in her home with her loving children at her side on Friday March 4, 2022. She was 92 years of age.
Born in 1929, Inez was the daughter of Allison P. Howard and Lillian K. Howard, the eighth of ten children. In 1950, Inez and Richard (Dick) McDermott were married, and Dick preceded her in death, passing away in March of 2014. Inez had great love for her kids and grandkids, and spent many hours playing games with them…and not letting them win ‘just because you’re a kid’! She was an avid and knowledgeable bird watcher, and could readily identify any bird at her feeders or on a walk through the fields or woods. At the age of 84 she mastered the use of a “zero turn” lawnmower and handled the lawn care and garden care around her home beautifully until she was over 90 years of age. Inez was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, and was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall in Fulton, NY.
She is survived by her children; Sandra (Thomas) Crandall, Cicero, NY; Barbara (James) Lavoie, Saratoga Springs, NY; Richard (Annmarie) McDermott II, Pulaski, NY; and Frances (Tommy) Wheat, New Haven, NY. Inez was a grandmother to 12, a great-grandmother to 18, and a great-great grandmother to 1. The family is deeply grateful to Inez’s caring physician, Dr. Sullivan, and wishes to thank the caregivers that helped in so many ways in the recent months.
Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. The family requests masks be worn during the first hour of gathering. Interment in New Haven will be at the family’s convenience in the spring.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to Oswego County Office for the Aging in recognition of the delicious meals Inez so enjoyed or to Oswego County Hospice in recognition of their dedicated care in the end of her life.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
