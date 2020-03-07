OSWEGO — (Howard) Kent Warner, 60, of Oswego passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Kenyon White and Mary Ann (Wilson) Warner.
Kent was an accomplished musician and was well known in the Oswego area for his band “Sneaker Star,” and as an original contributor to the Barry James McCaffrey Band, among many others. He was also involved in several bands that received national attention, including “Wittness” and “Magnum.” Kent’s ability as a bass guitar player and vocalist were legendary, as were his supremely entertaining physical antics during performances.
Kent attended the Campus School and the Oswego High School. He was a remarkable athlete who competed strongly in hockey and baseball. He was a skilled skateboarder and skier as well.
Kent cherished human interaction over all things. His genuine spirit and honest nature led him to develop and maintain friendships with people throughout his life and wherever he went. He was always good natured and incredibly funny.
He is survived by his brother (Kirby) Marc (Colleen Kehoe) Warner of Hannibal, and one sister, Cindy Warner of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Brick Bar, 35 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 S. Clinton St. No. 305, Syracuse, NY 13202
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented