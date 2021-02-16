OSWEGO — Hercules “Herk” T. Master III, 67, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Upstate Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Dunkirk, New York, son of the late Hercules T. Master Jr., and the late Ruth L. (Hasenstab) Master. He graduated from Oswego Catholic High in 1971, and graduated SUNY Oswego in 1975, with a degree in industrial arts.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as maintenance supervisor at the City of Oswego Waste Water Treatment Plant. He was well known for helping with various fundraisers and barbecues around Oswego. He was a big Oswego State hockey fan and gave long-standing service to being a timekeeper at Oswego State Hockey games.
Herk was a member of the Hibernians and the Elks.
He is predeceased by his sister, Laurie (Master) Davis.
Herk is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Hercules T. Master of Nashville, Tenn., Steven Master of Syracuse, and Anthony Master of Oswego, as well as sisters, Linda (Dave) Master-Parker of Georgia, Dana (Richard) Woolley of Pennsylvania, and Stacie (Richard) Hamilton of Florida; grandsons, Mason and Steven Jr.; nieces and nephews, Jenell Parker, Ky Parker, Bryan Davis, Andrew Woolley, Jason Woolley and Cody Lonon.
Calling hours will be 2-4 and 6-8 p .m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, N.Y.
Due to the pandemic, facemasks and social distancing will be required. www.daincullinan.com
