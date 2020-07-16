Herbert J. Haley

OSWEGO — Herbert James Haley, 70, a life resident of Oswego, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.
Herb was born in Oswego, the son of the late Herbert R. and Mary (McLaughlin) Haley.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and served in the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years at SUNY-Oswego.
He was a former member of the VFW Post No. 2320, and served on the Post’s Honor Guard, rendering final military honors for many veterans.
He was a former member of St. Paul’s Church in Oswego.
He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Margensey of Mexico, and Mary Bendzunas of Oswego; three nieces, Cheryl (Chris) Zeigler of Lima, New York; Katie (Chris) Meyer of Mexico, New York; and Mary (Steve) Quonce of Oswego; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Luke Health Services to support programs in the dementia ward, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented