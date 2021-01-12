OSWEGO — Henry C. “Duke” Dewey, 94, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Henry and Esther (McNeet) Dewey. He was a graduate of St. John’s School and had attended the Oswego High School.
He was a member of Laborer’s Local No. 214 and later worked at the Fort for 10 years.
Mr. Dewey was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II and the Korean War.
He faithfully attended St. John’s Church, St. Mary’s Church and St. Joseph’s Church.
Duke was a member of the Elk’s No. 271, American Legion No. 268, VFW No. 5885 and the Oswego Moose Club.
He enjoyed fishing and golfing and loved motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife, the former Agnes Woolworth. and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
