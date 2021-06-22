Helena Marie Spaulding Keller of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home following a lengthy illness.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Helena Spaulding of Fulton, New York; grandparents Charles and Mida Spaulding, and Franklin and Nellie Baker Squires of Elmira, New York.
She is survived by husband Jerome Keller of Harleysville and lifelong friend Pat Herbison of Airmont, New York. Helena was born in Elmira, and spent most of her early life in Fulton. She was a graduate of Potsdam State College (SUNY) where she earned a degree in Education.
Helena was loved and will be greatly missed by her brothers, Franklin Spaulding (Fulton); Thomas Spaulding (Fulton); sister Nancy Christy (Hendersonville, North Carolina); children Charles S. Fish (Irving, Texas) and wife Sue; Thomas F. Fish (Pottstown, Pennsylvania) and wife Michele; Melodee Rodriguez (Broomfield, Colorado) and husband Joseph; and Alexander Fish (Searcy, Arkansas) and wife Kristial; stepson Christopher Keller and five grandchildren: Emily, Kaely, Tyler, Diego, and Emma.
She is also predeceased and cherished by many cousins, nieces and nephews mostly in the Elmira, New York area.
Helena was an accomplished singer, amateur theater actress, and teacher. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling throughout the United States and to many countries around the world.
Arrangements for a private funeral and internment in Pennsylvania are being handled by Williams, Bergey, Koffel funeral home in Souderton with a date to be determined.
Commented