Helen Schultzkie

Helen Broadwell Schultzkie, 68 of Oswego passed away Friday in Upstate University Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Beryl and Theresa Raymond Broadwell.
Helen was well known for her kindhearted nature and diligent work ethic. She had worked for over twenty years for Augie Vona in his restaurant business’s most recently at Admiral Woolseys.
She was a single mother and is survived by her son Louis (Amy) Schultzkie, III of Scriba, her daughter Barbara Hudson of Oswego, three brothers, Beryl Broadwell of Scriba, Harry (Karen) Broadwell of Georgia, Gary (Denise) Broadwell of Hannibal, three sisters, Debbie (John) Viavattene of Rochester, Gerri (Donald) LaPoint of Pulsaki, Donna Motyka of Fulton, five grandchildren, Kristy Liccardi, Mike Hudson, Shelly Hudson, Dylan Schultzkie and Tanner Schultzkie, two great grandchildren, Jace Broadwell and Mikey Hudson, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her sister June Espenshade and her brother Edward Broadwell.
There are no funeral services at this time. A private celebration of Helen’s life will be held in the future for family and close friends.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented