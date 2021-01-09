HANNIBAL — Helen F. Race, 93, of Hannibal, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Helen was born in Baldwinsville and worked for more than 40 years at Eagle Comtronics in Liverpool. Helen had many interests in life such as cooking, reading mysteries, puzzles, and watching the birds. Her most cherished activity was spending time with her loving family.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Martin; sons, Burton, Martin, and Donald; sister, Hazel Shumway; and grandson, Todd Gates.
Surviving Helen are daughters, Doreen (Mark) Clark and Helen (James) Colby; daughters-in-law, Louis Race and Sherry Race; sister, Lucretia Green; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville, with a service following at 6:30 p.m. The family would like to invite friends in the spring when a date has been set.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126 and please donate to your nearest food bank.
Online condolences: Falardeaufh.com
