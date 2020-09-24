Harriett L. Swartz

Harriett Louisa (Heiser) Swartz, 96, was born on July 17, 1924 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and passed away at St. Luke Residential Care in Oswego, New York on Sept. 18, 2020.
Her parents were Clarence and Harriett (French) Heiser and she had a younger sister, Betty (Edgar) Davis. She was educated at West Scranton schools, graduated from Scranton Technical High School, studied at Keystone Junior College and successfully completed Army Nurse Cadet Training as a registered nurse. she practiced nursing in private duty, at Moses Taylor Hospital and in the office of Dr. Walter Larkin.
Harriett married Walter Swartz on June 21, 1947 and they were married for almost 60 years. They raised their family in Chinchilla, Pennsylvania, and retired in Fort Myers, Florida.
Harriett grew up in the Jackson Street Baptist Church, was an active member of the Chinchilla United Methodist Church as an adult and of the First Baptist Church of Fort Myers in retirement. Her faith in Christ was evident in her words and deeds and she died in confident expectation of eternal life in Christ.
Harriett was a skillful seamstress and an accomplished knitter, well known for her Christmas stockings. She was a fine cook and a prodigious baker, providing a wide variety of Christmas cookies for family and friends as well as hot crossed buns at Easter. Her Welsh cookies were superb. She enjoyed singing in the Scrantonettes in her youth and with her husband in church choirs and the Keynotes.
Harriett is survived by a son, Walter “Kit” (Karen) Swartz; a daughter, Kathryn (John) Hart; grandchildren Nadia (Chris) Davis, Paul (Rebecca) Swartz, Tanya (Isaac) Gabel-Frank, Colin (Makinsie) Hart and Elise (Charles) Bartholow; and great-grandchildren Cara Swartz, Maisie and Hendrix Davis, Lily and Juniper Bartholow, James Hart and Gabel-Frank scheduled to arrive in December.
Harriett’s family expresses thanks for the excellent care provided to her by the dear people at St. Francis Commons and St. Luke Residential Care Facility.
There will be no visiting hours and interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Reformed Presbyterian Church, 154 City Line Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
