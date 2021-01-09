FULTON — Harriet Frances Whitten, 69, passed away Jan. 2, 2021at Oswego Hospital. She was born Dec. 26, 1951 to the late Clarence and Doris Jackson. Harriet spent her entire lifetime in this area. Although, she faced many challenges in life, Harriet never lost her sense of humor, her generous nature or her excitement about the future.
Harriet was an avid crafter, faithful Christian and she experienced the greatest joy when surrounded by her family and friends.
Although, our hearts are filled with sadness, we find comfort in knowing that Harriet has transcended her earthly limitations and has made her way home to her heavenly father.
Harriet is survived by her daughter, Ave Maria Norway; her son, David James Whitten; and three beloved grandchildren, Tristan and Karina Whitten and Sheridan Norway.
There will be a private funeral service with the Rev. Linda Harris officiating.
Private burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
Commented