Harold Lionel “Lon” Ostrow, 90, a resident of St. Francis Commons in Oswego, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital. Prior to his move to Oswego, he lived with Diana, his wife of fifty years, in midtown Manhattan.
Born in Toronto, Canada, Lon was the son of the late Fred and Beatrice (Schachter) Ostrow. His family returned to Brooklyn, NY shortly after his birth. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He attended Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.
Prior to his retirement, he held various executive positions including Chairman of the Cycom Technology Co., President of Uranus Electronics Co., Monterey Watch Co., and Mathey-Tissot USA. When not consumed by business, he was an aficionado of cars and cigars.
He is survived by his wife, Diana (Mitchell) Ostrow of Oswego; brother Steve (Phyllis) of Florida, his daughter, Mindy (Bill Reilly) Ostrow of Oswego; his son Ross (Risa Resnik) Ostrow of Wappinger Falls, NY. Grandsons include Emil Christmann (Megan Irland), Peter and Eric Ostrow, and great-grandson Rowan Christmann.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Hugh; and granddaughter Lynn Christmann.
Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Francis Commons or Oswego Health Foundation.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented