Gretchen M. De Groff was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022 at age 81 in Norfolk, VA., predeceased by her husband Frederick J. DeGroff.
She was born to Glenn and Henrietta Stoddard in Fulton, NY. Gretchen is survived by 3 daughters: Glenda Pluta, Geneen Washer, Gay Lynne Halstead, a brother Fred Stoddard and a loving special friend Paul Vautrin.
In her earlier years, Gretchen’s life was filled with dedication to her family and church. At the First United Methodist Church in Fulton she served as a small group leader, children’s ministry teacher, assisted with food preparation and volunteered as need for other church activities.
During the summer season, Gretchen enjoyed her camp on Lake Ontario where family and friends would gather. During the rest of the year, Gretchen loved traveling, sightseeing and camping. She visited the Frank Lloyd houses, sites in New England, Virginia, Canada, and Florida. By far, her favorite destination was Disney World. She ventured there with grandchildren and friends sharing her love of the magical theme parks.
Gretchen has begun a new adventure praising and worshipping her God with an everlasting love. She will be greatly missed but heaven is now her home.
Gretchen will be honored in a celebration of life in the fellowship hall on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1408 NYS 176/Curtis St. Fulton, NY 13069. There will be an opportunity for friends and family to share fond memories of Gretchen during the celebration.
