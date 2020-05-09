Grace Gioia, 60, of Oswego Town died Tuesday May 5, 2020 in St. Joseph Hospital after a short illness.
Grace was born in Ludington, Michigan, the daughter of the late Elery and Dona (Edwards) Sanders. She worked as an LPN at Pontiac Nursing Home, Oswego Seneca Hill Manor, and Hutchings in Syracuse. She enjoyed playing games and watching movies. She predeceased by her husband John L Gioia in 2014, and granddaughter Holli Gioia. Grace was a loving mother and grandmother and will be forever missed. She is survived by her children Shannon Gioia of Oswego, John L. Gioia II of Oswego, Elery (Alicia) Gioia of Redfield, and Timothy (Allison) Gioia of Oswego. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adrian V. Haynes, Natalie R. Haynes, Alexander J. Haynes, John L Gioia III, Lacey M. Chillson, Nathan L. Gioia, Noah L. Gioia, Michael A. Gioia, and 2 step-grandchildren Alexander Hahn, and Zacharia Hahn. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego is in care of the arrangements.
