Grace A. Gault

BOWEN’S CORNERS — Grace Arnold Gault, 94, of Bowen’s Corners, passed away March 12, 2021.
Grace was born Jan. 21, 1927 to the late Ernest and Martha Arnold. She worked at Nestle’s in Fulton as a secretary for more than 30 years.
In her free time, Grace enjoyed being at her camp on Tug Hill and traveling in her motorhome, camping all over the United States, including Alaska.
The most important part of Grace’s life was caring for her family.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Duncan; second husband, William Gault and longtime companion, Ed Devendorf.
Grace is survived by her sons, Richard Duncan and Daniel (Kathy) Duncan; grandchildren, Adele Duncan (Kristopher Ware), Cassie (Trista) Yatsko-Shurr and Steven (Amber) Shurr; several great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
A spring burial and memorial service will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
