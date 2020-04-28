Gordon V. Schipper, born May 6, 1935, died April 10, 2020 at home at the age of 84. He leaves behind his wife, Gail, of 63 years and 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was a long time resident of New Haven, New York. In his younger days, he was a volunteer of the New Haven Fire Department. He operated the New Haven Sunoco gas station which allowed him easy access to go to daytime fires when other firemen were at work.
He held the positions of Town Justice and Town Supervisor for several years. While Town Supervisor he initiated health insurance for town highway workers and started the Senior Citizen organization for the town.
In 1971 he left the gas station and began working at SUNY Oswego in Campus Security from where he retired in 1993.
He and his wife Gail enjoyed spending their summers traveling the lower 48 states and parts of Canada, first by motorcycle and then by camper with family and friends. Their winters were spent in Foley, Alabama where they made many new friends.
