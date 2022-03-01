Gordon R. Gaebel Jr.

Gordon “Gordie” Gaebel, 72, peacefully left his earthly place on Jan. 25, 2022, at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. He was surrounded by his immediate family.
Born March 14, 1949, in Carthage, NY (son of Gordon and Floreda Lantigne Gaebel), he graduated from Carthage Central School and Cayuga Community College, NY.
Gordon was a Veteran, proud to have served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1970, in the Mediterranean. He was a member of The American Legion, Post #104, Sylva, NC.
He married Priscilla McDonald (daughter of Ronald and Geraldine Peters McDonald) of Lowville, NY on Oct. 12, 1974. The couple moved to Rockledge, FL in 1977; to Adams, NY in 1994; to Oswego, NY in 1999; and to Cullowhee, NC in 2015.
He earned a CNA certificate, drove with Lewis County Search and Rescue, and worked at Lowville Hospital, NY before moving to FL. Gordon’s other work was mainly sales and management, including family-owned businesses. Volunteering was important to him throughout his life, including advocating with the Guardian ad Litem program, tutoring student peers while in college, and leading Multiple Sclerosis support groups.
He enjoyed camping, boating, scuba diving, movies, poker, cribbage, sketching, riding his Goldwing, and especially family time. More recently, he enjoyed Men’s Coffee at Jackson County Senior Center, in NC.
Gordie’s survivors include his wife, Priscilla McDonald Gaebel; daughter Laura and her husband Dale Zaugg; daughter Amanda Gaebel; sister Margaret Chisamore; niece Kathyron and her husband Lydon Durgan; grandchildren Sierra Galayick, Nicholas and Julia LaFlure; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his dog, Louisa.
His funeral was Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., at St. David’s in the Valley Episcopal Church in Cullowhee, NC and was live-streamed on the Church’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National MS Society.
