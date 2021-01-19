OSWEGO — Gloria K. Scaccia, 91, of Oswego, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Norwood, New York, the daughter of the late Wilber and Grace (Briggs) Barney.
Mrs. Scaccia worked for Byrne Dairy, Oswego and retired from the Oswego Hospital in 1989 from the cafeteria.
She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, where she was a greeter.
Mrs. Scaccia was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Scaccia in 1979, and her sister, Norma Rhines.
She is survived by her loving children, JoAnne (Francis) Ellis of Oswego, Brenda (David Pospesel) Wells of Oswego, Angela (Patrick) Galvin of Oswego, and Mary (Mark) Pryor of Oswego; her brother, Neil (Norma) Barney of Oswego; and her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Wells, Jessica Ellis, Joseph Wells, Emily Pryor, Mitchell Galvin, Jeremy Galvin and Deepi Pryor.
Services and burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
