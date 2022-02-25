Gloria J. Talamo, 73, a resident of Oswego passed away on Feb. 23 in Watertown.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Laurraine (James) Jadus and was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1967.
She was employed as a bookkeeper at Palmer’s TV and worked in the attendance office at the Oswego High School.
She loved to shop and was a generous person.
Surviving are her three sons, Rick (Chantel Eckert) Talamo of Oswego, Brian (Julie Groshans) Talamo of New Port Richey, Florida, Steven (Katie) Talamo of Summerville, South Carolina, a brother, Joe (Carol) Jadus of Oswego, one sister, Peggy (David) Clark of Oswego, seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Talamo in 1981.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.
