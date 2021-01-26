OSWEGO TOWN — Glenn T. Allen Sr., 70, a resident of Furniss Station Road in the town of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services.
Glenn was born in Oswego, the son of the late Maurice Allen Sr. and Mary (Dawson) Allen. He was a life resident of the area.
For 30 years, he was employed at Comstock Foods in Red Creek and later worked for five years at the Oswego Wire Co.
Glenn was an accomplished guitar player, and had once been a member of the GTRs, a band he formed with his brothers.
He was an enthusiastic fan of the New York Yankees, and was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Oswego.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Abbott) Allen of Oswego Town; two sons, Glenn T. Allen Jr. of Oswego, and Christopher (Gina) Allen of Oswego Town; two brothers, Maurice (Bernie) Allen Jr. of Oswego Town, and Thomas (Lauretta) Allen of Oswego Town; a sister, Shirley (John) McLaughlin of Oswego; three grandchildren, Tyler Allen, Marissa Allen, and Cora Allen; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Allen Sr., and a sister, Debbie Kingsley.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org, or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
