Glenn E. Loadwick, 87, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23 at Oswego Hospital with his family by his side.
Glenn was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Fontana Loadwick; parents, Chester Loadwick and Helen Korajwo Fortier; brother, David Loadwick; and sister, Ida Sellman.
Glenn is survived by his children, Stephen (Candice) Loadwick, Thomas Loadwick, William (Christine) Loadwick, Lorraine King and Matthew Loadwick; grandchildren, Michael, Nick, Connor, Kaila, Tayler, Jamie, Dan, Jackie, Billy, Grace, Zachary and Austin; great grandchildren, Julianna, Dominic, Amara, Wesley and Brantley; sister Frances Hibbert; companion Viola Koepplinger; best friend of 62 years Bob Audlin; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Glenn was employed at the State University of New York at Oswego for over 30 years as a Stationary Engineer. He was an active member of the Oswego Hot Stove Association for many years as an officer on the Board of Directors and as a manager/coach of Loja’s and later Sheriff’s in the Senior League. He won many house titles with his brother in law, Joe Fontana by his side and put Oswego Little League on the map statewide winning many District 9 and Regional All-Star Championships.
Calling hours will be held at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second St., on Monday, Jan. 3 from 4-7 p.m. with a service to follow.
Donations can be made in Glenn’s name to the Oswego Little League, PO Box 5466, Oswego, NY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.