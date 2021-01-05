OSWEGO — Gladys M. Ingersoll, 92, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ida (Crane) Russell.
Gladys was a strong, smart, independent woman. She owned and operated her beauty salon, Gladys’s Beauty Shop, in Oswego until her move to Florida. Once in Florida, she operated her salon there and also taught cosmetology classes at a local university.
Gladys was a talented seamstress and made beautiful clothes for the Sweet Adelines Singing Group, of which she was a member. She was also an avid baker.
Gladys was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and also volunteered thousands of hours at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.
She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Caley (Edward Godfrey) of Lycoming, Sidney (Melissa) Parkhurst of Scriba, and John (Phyllis) Parkhurst of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last surviving sibling and was predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters, a great-grandson, and her parents.
Services are being planned for and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented