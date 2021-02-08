Gladys Langdon, 89; of Fulton passed away at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney. Gladys was born in Fulton to the late William and Iva (Cole) Langdon.
She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gladys had worked at General Electric, Syracuse and then worked and retired from Nestles, Co., Fulton.
She was a hard worker and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. Gladys was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Amanda.
She is survived by her children: Karrie (Arthur) Harris of Martville, NY; and Robert Langdon of Cazenovia, NY; 4 siblings: Kenneth (Phyllis) Langdon, William (Cathy) Langdon, Viola Johnson, Reta (Kenneth) Anguish; 5 grandchildren: Reilly, Erynn, Robert II, Joshua, Noelle and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services and Burial will be held privately.
The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. The family has requested that donations may be made to Brian’s Kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital, 750 East Adams St. Syracuse, NY 13210.
