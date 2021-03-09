OSWEGO — Gilbert G. Rogers, 90, of Oswego, died Saturday March 6, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital, after a brief illness.
Mr. Rogers was born in Fulton, the son of the late Russell and Barbara (Gilbert) Rogers. He worked for Sealright Co., Fulton, as a master photo engraver.
He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church.
Mr. Rogers was predeceased by his wife, Anna E. Rogers in 2014, and their son, Alan Rogers in 1977. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Russell A. Rogers and Rosmond Bodi.
He is survived by his children, Diane (John) Sawyer of Oswego, and Russell (Kathleen Palmer) Rogers of Oswego; his grandchildren, Noah Rogers, Ian Rogers, Amanda (Matt Buske) Sawyer, and Gregory (Rachel Gower) Sawyer.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
