OSWEGO — Geraldine P. Whitney, 87, of Oswego passed peacefully on March 14, 2020.
Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Julia (Krupa) Percival.
Geraldine graduated from high school and later met and married her husband of 68 years, the late Bruce Hamilton Whitney. She was a loving homemaker and raised their four children.
Geraldine loved to do crafts and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a devoted “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her three daughters, Sandra Deveney, Diane Whitney and Kathleen Whitney, all of Oswego; and her son, Michael (Wendy) Whitney of Fulton; three grandchildren, Chris Deveney, Stacey Crego and Ashley Deveney; four great-grandchildren; and and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was predeceased by her sister, Jeanette Donahue.
Services will be held privately and burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.
