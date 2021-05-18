Geraldine Mac Pherson Cleary

Geraldine “Gerry” Mac Pherson Cleary, passed away May 9, 2021, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Gerry was born in Oswego and was a long time resident of Liverpool, New York. After graduating from Oswego High School, she went to National College in Kansas City, Missouri. After graduation, Gerry returned to Syracuse where she worked as an elementary teacher.
Gerry loved working with children, stained glass work, volunteering at her church and camping in the Adirondacks.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her hard working attentive care takers.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 59 years, William; their daughter, Katherine Cleary; grandson, Logan Buchanan; sister, Patricia Burlier; brother, Malcom MacPherson (Janice Pelow); and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, University United Methodist Church or the Blue Mountain Museum.
Online condolences: www.NewcomerSyracuse.com
