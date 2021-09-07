Geraldine (Robinson) Hawkins, 86, of Morrisdale, formerly of Houtzdale and Oswego, NY, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Knickerbocker Villa Senior Living in Clearfield, PA.
Born May 30, 1935 in Martinsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Marie (Griffith) Robinson. On July 1, 1961 Geraldine married Harry M. “Buck” Hawkins in Pittsburgh, PA. He preceded her in death in 2005.
In 1966 they moved to Oswego, NY, where they raised their children and lived until 2000 when they moved back to Houtzdale. She moved to Morrisdale in 2012. During her career, Geraldine worked as an L.P.N., and also as a teacher’s aide at the Charles E. Riley Elementary School in Oswego.
She will be deeply missed by her three children, Edwin Earl Hawkins, and his wife Mary, of Buffalo, NY, Thomas Merle Hawkins of West Decatur, and Dawn Ellen Hoover, and her husband John, Sr., of Munson; and seven grandchildren, Evan, Eric, Ian, Kyle, and Joseph Hawkins, and Jonathan and Tristin Hoover.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, William Clair Hawkins; four sisters, Janet, Dorothy, Ellen, and Nancy. Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
