OSWEGO TOWN — Gerald T. Simmons, MD, 65, a resident of the town of Oswego, died June 28, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born and raised in Oswego, New York he was the son of the late Loyal and Betty (Gorman) Simmons.
Jerry was a graduate of SUNY Oswego, SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse and St. Joseph’s Hospital Residency Program of Syracuse.
Jerry was a member of the Carpenters Local 747 for 22 years before becoming a physician. Prior to joining ConnextCare’s Oswego group, Jerry ran his own medical practice, Oswego Family Medicine, for 17 years.
Jerry enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his beloved children Jonathan and Erin Simmons (Chris Joyce); he is also survived by sons Nicholas LaMonica and Zachary LaMonica; a brother Jack (Connie) Simmons; a sister Linda (David) Holmes; Jan Simmons; longtime companion Julie Foster; Donna Simmons (mother of Erin and Jonathan); grandchildren Matteo and Maddoc; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Simmons.
Drive-up calling hours will be held from 3-6 pm, on Wednesday, July 1, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) at pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/ or mailed to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach CA 90266.
Commented