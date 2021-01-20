George Morrow Ebert was born in Oswego, New York to George Kimball and Elizabeth Morrow Kimball on June 15, 1943. He passed into the greater dimensions of life on Jan. 16, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
He was preceded in death on Dec. 25, 2020 by MaryAnn Gange Ebert, his beloved wife of 57 years.
George is survived by his son, David (Anna), (grandchildren: Tyler, Ross and Reece), son Dan (Cherie), (granddaughter Marlee), brother Barry Ebert (Stephanie), sister-in-law Betsy Bachety (Joe), and nieces Renee, Colleen, Dana, Elizabeth, Anne, and Nicole, nephews Christopher, Jesse, Joseph and Gabriel and numerous great nieces and nephews.
George’s parents were married in July of 1942, and he was born 11 months later. His parents were divorced in 1946 and his mother married Fred Karem of Oswego the following year. She was in the Oswego Hospital preparing to give birth in December of 1947 when she and the baby died unexpectedly. The following year, George was adopted by his mother’s sister Joyce Morrow Ebert and Joyce’s husband George B. Ebert of Oswego. The adoption became final in October of 1948, and George was raised by the Eberts and considered them to be his parents.
When George was about eight years old, he met the girl who lived next door, MaryAnn Gange, and he knew he was home. MaryAnn and George were sweethearts through high school and married on Nov. 23, 1963. They raised their family, traveled and worked together in many human rights organizations, and had both moved to Colorado recently to be near their sons.
George graduated from Oswego High School and in his year book stated that he wanted to be an advocate for human rights. He did just that. Throughout his life, George worked as an activist, advocate and organizer for human rights groups, most notably with the Mental Patients Liberation Alliance in Upstate New York. MaryAnn did the important paper work and kept the Alliance alive while George worked the front lines of protest and advocacy. Together, they were a powerful team, and made a big difference in many lives. George and MaryAnn are fondly remembered by many.
There will a celebration of life service for George and MaryAnn in upstate New York at a later date.
Commented