George Louis Smith Jr., 93 of Oswego passed peacefully on Nov.14, 2021.
He was born in Oswego on Oct. 8, 1928 to George Sr. and Jane (Maybe) Smith.
George retired from the City of Oswego DPW many years ago. Prior to working at the DPW, he was employed as a machine operator at Papertronics. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a very active softball player who played well into his early 70’s. He was and always will be a NY Yankee, Washington Redskins and SU football and basketball fan. Until the past year, he never missed a baseball, football or basketball game.
George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Sylvia (Gomon), his daughter Michelle (Donald) Turner and was predeceased by his son George III. He was also predeceased by his siblings: Laura Burger, Mary Kelly, Francis Reed, Richard and Donald Smith and James Peterson.
He leaves behind his in-laws: James & Anne Marie (Read) Gomon, Grace & Alan Pritchard, Robert Gomon and is predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, William and Virginia Gomon and a sister-in-law Bertha Hanson.
There will be no calling hours and there will be a private burial that will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his father, George Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Dain Cullinan Funeral Home.
