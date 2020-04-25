George Francis Matott, 89, passed away of natural causes on April 20, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. Born in Oswego, New York, George attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and later graduated from the State University College at Oswego. He taught math and science at the Fitzhugh Park and Campus Schools in Oswego before going “high tech” and working with Martin Marietta Electronics, Lockheed Aerospace, NASA, Collins Radio, Newport News Shipyard, Texas Instruments, and eventually retiring from from Texas A&M.
George was a devoted son, brother, husband, dad, granddad, and educator. He proudly served our country for four years in the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Kiowa. He had a life-long love of fishing and vacationing at the beach. George especially looked forward to the Christmas holidays and would delight in telling the stories behind each and every ornament he strategically placed upon the Christmas tree.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Mary Ellen (Undheim) Matott, and his sister Mary Ellen Tesoriero. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen (Waters) Matott; son Michael Matott and his wife Sharon Hudgins; son Scott Matott; brothers John and Edward Matott and their spouses; sisters Patricia Beshures and Frances Barry and her spouse; granddaughters Megan Wylder, Mari Beth Kettler, Alli Pierce, Ellie Matott and Riley Matott; grandson MacKinnley Matott; great granddaughter Hadley Kettler; many nieces and nephews; and lastly, by his trusty dachshund sidekick, Gretel.
A memorial mass was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station, Texas on April 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the American Heart Association.
