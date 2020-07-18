George E. Powers, 81, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.
Born in Fulton, New York, to Donald F. Powers and Luella Brewer Powers, he attended Fulton schools and earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
After graduating he enlisted in the Air Force, and while stationed in Texas, he met the love of his life, RuthMary Putman, to whom he was married for 57 years. They lived in the Syracuse, New York, area where George worked for Carrier Air Conditioning Co. for 35 years. They retired to New Bern, North Carolina, in 1998.
George will be remembered for the lovely pieces of furniture he created, his carved birds, his love of history, his sense of humor, his occasional strong opinions, the honorable way he lived his life, but mostly as a father who was always there.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, George D. Powers (Jeanne); a daughter, Marybeth Powers (Stephen Kleinhenz); and grandchildren Megan Powers (Tony Wong), and Spencer Powers; his sister, Doneita Whitney (David); and brother Donald Powers; his loyal companion, Harley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
With the current health concerns and our desire to insure safety to friends and family, a memorial celebration will be held at a future date.
If desired, a memorial donation can be made to ALS Assoc., NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or a charity of your choice.
